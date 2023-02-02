Carole King shares clip of upcoming documentary ‘Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park’

Abramorama

Carole King’s famed 1973 Central Park concert is the subject of a new documentary that will be streamed for the first time ever later this month, and now fans are getting their first taste of what to expect.

King has released a clip of her performance of the Tapestry track “Home Again” at the homecoming show, which took place May 26, 1973, at the Great Lawn in NYC’s Central Park. It was the first concert ever held on the Great Lawn.

Home Again: Carole King Live In Central Park is set to start streaming exclusively on The Coda Collection, via Amazon Prime, on February 9, which is also Carole’s 81st birthday. The following day the live album, Home Again, will be released digitally.

