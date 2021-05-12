Carole King, Tina Turner, Todd Rundgren, Go-Go’s react to news of Rock Hall induction

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 class of inductees this morning, and now some of the artists chosen for the honor have issued statements regarding the big news.

Carole King was one of the six artists chosen for induction in the Performer category this year, but she was first inducted in 1990. That time, though, it was in a non-performing category: She was honored with her late ex-husband and longtime collaborator Gerry Goffin for their work as hit songwriters.

Now that she’s going in for her solo work, Carole has posted a message on her socials acknowledging her second honor.

“I wanted to be a songwriter so I could meet all the great artists and they would know who I was,” she writes. “I thought being inducted into the @rockhall as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin was the pinnacle. Until now. Thank you for ALSO inducting me as an artist.”

Tina Turner, who was previously inducted in 1991 as one-half of Ike & Tina Turner, also is going in this year a second time, this time as a solo performer.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be included into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame amongst such amazing artists! Thank you for all your continued love and support over the years!” Turner says in an Instagram post.

Carole and Tina will become only the second and third women ever to be inducted into the Rock Hall twice, after Stevie Nicks.

Another new inductee is Todd Rundgren, who issued a simple statement, saying, “I’m happy for my fans. They’ve wanted this for a long time.”

Rundgren has long expressed his distaste for the Rock Hall. In a March 2019 interview with ABC Audio, not long after he was passed over for the honor after being nominated and finishing third in the official fan-voted online poll, he declared that he wouldn’t take part in an induction ceremony if he were chosen.

Lastly, newly chosen inductees The Go-Go’s released a joint statement from their five members reacting to the honor.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude to be 2021 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the message says. “Women have always been a vital part of the ever-changing music business and The Go-Go’s are so proud to have our success story honored and recognized by fans and voters.”

