Carole King to speak at Washington, D.C., hearing about wildfire reform on Wednesday

Lovers of the great outdoors have a friend in Carole King.

The legendary singer/songwriter is in Washington, D.C., to speak as a witness at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, March 16, focusing on wildfire response that also will feature testimony from U.S. Forest Service officials, as well as environmental experts and advocates.

The hearing, which will be overseen by California Congressman Ro Khanna, Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Subcommittee on Environment, will look at ways for the federal government to improve its wildfire preparation measures, while discussing the toll wildfires are taking in recent years as they have increased in severity due to such factors as drought, global warming and other issues.

King is a longtime Idaho resident and land conservation advocate who has worked for decades with scientists, environmental supporters and organizations to promote the preservation of the wilderness and biodiversity in the ecosystem of the northern Rocky Mountains.

The hearing, which is titled “Fighting Fire with Fire: Evaluating the Role of Forest Management in Reducing Catastrophic Wildfires,” will take place at 10 a.m. ET. The event will be livestreamed on the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s website and YouTube channel.

King posted a photo on her Facebook page of her with some other environmental advocates in Washington, D.C., in advance of the hearing.

