Carole King, Vanessa Carlton, "American Idol's" Laine Hardy among performers for PBS' "A Capitol Fourth"

PBSMusic legend Carole King will be ringing in the Fourth of July with the Broadway cast of Beautiful -- the musical based on her life -- and the upcoming star of the musical, Vanessa Carlton.

They’ll be among the performers taking part in the annual PBS special A Capitol Fourth, which will air live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Vanessa will join the cast of Beautiful in the lead role of Carole starting June 27 for a 10-week run.

American Idol winner Laine Hardy and this season’s The Voice winner Maelyn Jarmon are also on the lineup, along with violinist Lindsey Stirling, The Greatest Showman’s Keala Settle, Vanessa Williams, and Colbie Caillat with her new country group Gone West.

The 39th annual broadcast of A Capitol Fourth, hosted by John Stamos, will air on PBS Thursday, July 4 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET.

