Carole King wants you to know she'll be "So Far Away" from President Trump on July 4th

Kirsten ShultzCarole King is taking part in the annual PBS special A Capitol Fourth next week in Washington, D.C., and she wants her fans to understand something: Her performance has nothing to do with the official event the same night at which President Donald Trump will be appearing.

A Capitol Fourth, hosted by John Stamos, will take place next Thursday on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, and it will feature Carole performing with the cast of Beautiful, the Broadway musical based on her life -- including the show's newest star, Vanessa Carlton.

Other performers include The O'Jays, American Idol winner Laine Hardy, violinist Lindsey Stirling, The Voice winner Maelyn Jarmon, The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle and more.

Prior to that concert, President Trump will make remarks at a public event in front of the Lincoln Memorial called Salute to America, which will pay tribute to each of the country's five branches of the military with flyovers, military demonstrations and military bands.

Carole has now tweeted a cartoon of herself playing the piano with an American flag stuck on it. She says in the speech bubble, "Just to be CLEAR -- I am appearing in 'A CAPITOL FOURTH,' the traditional event held annually on the law of the Capitol. I am NOT participating in t's political rally."

In the distance, there's a tiny drawing of Trump, and his speech bubble says, "So far away," in reference to Carole's hit song of the same name.

The cartoon was drawn by Liza Donnelly, best known for her work for The New Yorker. She tweeted that Carole "felt a cartoon would get the word out best and asked me to draw this. Collaborative effort:)."

A Capitol Fourth will air Thursday, July 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

