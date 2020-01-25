“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” Sets Up Season Three

James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke feature has a life of its own again.

The third season of nothing but people singing songs while riding around is set for Apple TV.

Special guests include the entire cast of Stranger Things, the judges from The Masked Singer, Weezer, Anthony Anderson, Seal, Jay Leno, Darius Rucker, WWE Superstars, The Property Brothers and more.

New episodes appear each Thursday on the Apple TV app.

Who would you love to ride around singing with?