Carrie And The Girls Are Headed To Netflix

One of HBO’s most iconic hits is coming to Netflix. The Emmy-winning series “Sex and the City” will be available to binge-watch on Netflix for the first time in April. The licensing deal is part of a content agreement that was made between Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. Although the streaming service will be getting all six seasons of the original show, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall as four friends in New York City, Netflix reportedly won’t be getting the “Sex and the City” movies or its spinoff series “And Just Like That.”