Carrie Ann Inaba to Replace Julie Chen on the Talk

A familiar face will be the newest host of the CBS show The Talk. Former Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is replacing Julie Chen as a host on the afternoon show.

Inaba has frequently sat in as a guest host on the show and will take over for Chen after she stepped down from the show in September in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, Les Moonves.

Chen had given her blessing to Inaba during her farewell address to the show and its fans by saying: “You’d look awfully good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister.”

Does Inaba carry the same gravitas that Chen did?