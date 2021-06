It’s just been announced that Nipsey Hussle and Carrie Fisher will be receiving posthumous stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The two are among 38 stars who will be receiving stars on the famous Walk of Fame next year. Others to be recognized next year are Byron Allen, DJ Khaled, Black Eyed Peas, Jason Mom, Tessa Thompson, Michael Strahan, and more. Who do you believe deserves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?