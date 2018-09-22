Carrie Underwood Lauded as ‘Miss Country Music’ During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Carrie Underwood aka “Miss Country Music” couldn’t hold back the tears as she thanked family, friends, her team and fans while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“How does a girl from Checotah, Okla., end up with a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame? I will tell you how.” she said.

Underwood thanked her parents who she says would “drive me to places..just being incredibly encouraging. There was belief there.”

She also thanked the American Idol judges, including Simon Cowell, who was on hand to talk about Underwood’s first audition. Brad Paisley also spoke about the “Cry Pretty” singer and Underwood gave a heartfelt message to her husband, Mike Fisher and 3-year-old son, Isaiah, calling Fisher “an incredible man who thinks I’m so much better than I am in every way, Isaiah Michael, I love you so much…and I’m proud of you, and I believe in you, too.”

