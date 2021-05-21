Cars guitarist, Bon Jovi keyboardist contribute to new song by Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell, “Mend”

Last Man Music

Cars guitarist Elliot Easton and Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan are among the musicians who have lent their talents to “Mend,” a new solo song by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell that’s just been released.

The track, which also features Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, is credited to Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra project. You can download “Mend” now via digital outlets.

“Mend” follows Farrell’s 2019 solo album Kind Heaven, which also featured contributions from Easton and Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Hawkins and the rest of the Foo Fighters will headline this year’s edition of the Farrell-founded festival Lollapalooza, taking place July 29 to August 1 in Chicago.

As for Bryan, you’ll be able to see him and his famous band on the big screen this Saturday, May 21, when a never-before-seen exclusive Bon Jovi concert is shown at select drive-in, outdoor and indoor theaters for one night only as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series. Visit EncoreNights.com for more details.

