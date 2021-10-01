Carvel Serving Up ‘Hocus Pocus’ Shakes!

Forget pumpkin spice season, it’s now Hocus Pocus shake season.

Carvel has announced a partnership with Freeform and will be serving Hocus Pocus-themed shakes for Halloween.

Carvel will roll out three flavors inspired by the film called “Sarah’s Chilling Churro Shake,” “Winnie’s Glorious Cake Batter Shake,” and “Mary’s Divine Cookies and Cream Shake”.

The spooky classic will be shown on Freeform as part of its 31 Days of Halloween and the shakes will be available during that time too.

