Case Against Harvey Weinstein Unraveling? Judge Drops One Count

A judge is dismissing one count of Harvey Weinstein’s six-count indictment.
It involves Lucia Evans, one of three women who’ve accused the disgraced movie mogul of sex assault.
Weinstein’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, convinced a Manhattan judge the aspiring actress lied about being forced to have oral sex in 2004, pointing to a friendly email suggesting the sex was consensual. Other charges still stand, including allegations that Weinstein forced a 2006 sex act on a different woman and raped a woman in 2013. Weinstein is due back in court on December 20th.

There are also allegations that an NYPD detective may have improperly coached a witness with her grand jury testimony.

The post Case Against Harvey Weinstein Unraveling? Judge Drops One Count appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Soyuz Makes Emergency Landing After Rocket Failure Deadly “Michael” Heads to the Carolinas Kanye West Heads to DC to Meet with President Trump Case Against Harvey Weinstein Unraveling? Teenage Trick-or-Treaters in Virginia Town Could be Jailed The News You Need To Know In A Minute 10/11/18
Comments