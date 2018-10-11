A judge is dismissing one count of Harvey Weinstein’s six-count indictment.

It involves Lucia Evans, one of three women who’ve accused the disgraced movie mogul of sex assault.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, convinced a Manhattan judge the aspiring actress lied about being forced to have oral sex in 2004, pointing to a friendly email suggesting the sex was consensual. Other charges still stand, including allegations that Weinstein forced a 2006 sex act on a different woman and raped a woman in 2013. Weinstein is due back in court on December 20th.

JUST IN: Prosecutors dismiss one count in criminal case against Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/BvH8hsHVJQ — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2018

There are also allegations that an NYPD detective may have improperly coached a witness with her grand jury testimony.

The post Case Against Harvey Weinstein Unraveling? Judge Drops One Count appeared first on 850 WFTL.