Case Against Harvey Weinstein Unraveling?

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will be in court today in New York amid word that the sex assault case against him may be unraveling.
His lawyer, Ben Brafman, is working to get at least some of the charges against him dismissed, claiming Manhattan prosecutors withheld evidence.
That includes a friendly email from one of his accusers, an aspiring actress, suggesting the sex act Lucia Evans said he forced her to perform in 2004 was consensual.

There are also allegations that an NYPD detective may have improperly coached a witness with her grand jury testimony.

