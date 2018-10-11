Case Against Harvey Weinstein Unraveling?

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will be in court today in New York amid word that the sex assault case against him may be unraveling.

His lawyer, Ben Brafman, is working to get at least some of the charges against him dismissed, claiming Manhattan prosecutors withheld evidence.

That includes a friendly email from one of his accusers, an aspiring actress, suggesting the sex act Lucia Evans said he forced her to perform in 2004 was consensual.

Good morning. Harvey Weinstein is back in court today. His attorney is trying to get charged dropped over newly-discovered communications they say show his sexual encounter with Lucia Evans was consensual. Get the latest on Eyewitness News This Morning #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/PGNXb8MzPe — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) October 11, 2018

There are also allegations that an NYPD detective may have improperly coached a witness with her grand jury testimony.

