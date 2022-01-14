Cash It In: Whitesnake’s David Coverdale sells music publishing rights

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Maybe he should rename his band “Goldsnake” now that Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has joined the ranks of artists who have sold off their music publishing rights.

Coverdale has struck a deal with Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited, which — according to Billboard — has acquired the “music publishing, master rights and master rights royalties” for the veteran rock singer’s catalog. Also as part of the agreement, the company will help oversee income generated from performance of songs in the catalog.

The deal not only includes songs by Whitesnake, which Coverdale founded in 1978 and continues to lead, but material from his mid-1970s stint with Deep Purple, solo releases and various other projects.

Among the notable songs included in the acquisition are Deep Purple’s “Burn” and “Stormbringer,” and Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love,” “Still of the Night” and “Slow an’ Easy.” The deal also includes “The Last Note of Freedom,” a song David co-wrote with Billy Idol and Hans Zimmer for the film Days of Thunder.

“I am thrilled beyond words to joyfully announce that my existing catalog of works, both songs and master recordings, which I have been involved in creating for over 50 years, is now in exceptionally safe hands with the fine people at Round Hill,” Coverdale says in a statement. “I look forward immensely to working together with [CEO] Josh Gruss and all at Round Hill to ensure the legacy of my existing works for future generations to enjoy.”

While monetary terms of the deal weren’t announced, Billboard estimates that the income streams in the package are worth $35 million.

Other artists that have inked music-publishing agreements with Round Hill Music include Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Randy Bachman, Rob Thomas, Tesla, Triumph, Goo Goo Dolls‘ Johnny Rzeznik and many more.

