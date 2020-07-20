Cassette Sales Have More Than Doubled In 2020

The most unlikely music format has made a huge comeback in 2020. Cassette tape sales have risen over 103 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the 2019 amount according to the Official Charts Company. Over 65,000 cassettes were sold in the first three months of 2020 and it’s being projected that over 100,000 cassettes will be sold this year which hasn’t been reached since 2013. Pop music is driving cassette sales with Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and 5 Seconds of Summer being the top-selling cassettes of 2020. Physical sales, including vinyl, are the highest they’ve been in the past three months, last week sales reached 19.1 percent. Do you still own cassettes or vinyl albums? What is your favorite physical album of all time?