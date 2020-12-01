Catherine O’Hara Recreates Iconic Scene From “Home Alone”

In Viral TicTok It’s the holiday season so you can bet that at least one “Home Alone” movie will be playing in every household, or at least the TikTok video of Catherine O’Hara will be. “KEVIN”! Is one of the most iconic expressions from Home Alone 1 and 2 and Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin McCallister’s mother Kate, has recreated that moment. O’Hara looked right into the video she filmed for TikTok and brought us back to that moment she realized Kevin was missing…”KEVIN”! What is your favorite Home Alone movie? What is your favorite scene from Home Alone? How much of Home Alone can you recite scene by scene?