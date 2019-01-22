Catholic school closes for the day over student safety concerns after viral encounter

Tuesday, a Kentucky Catholic high school is closed for the day to ensure students safety following a viral video of students that has sparked outrage.

According to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders, officials of the  Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills met with local law enforcement to come up with a plan to ensure student safety on Monday.

The decision to cancel school comes days after a group of Covington students, many wearing Make America Great Again hats, got into a confrontation with Omaha tribe elder Nathan Phillips during the school’s annual trip to the March for Life rally in Washington.

Footage posted to the social media site Instagram displays a teenager wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat standing in the face of  64-year-old Nathan Phillips, an elder and Vietnam War veteran.

Other students surrounded them, chanting, laughing and jeering.

The student who has now been identified as Nick Sandmann, denied characterizations of himself and classmates’ behavior claiming he was standing in front of Phillips “to let him know he wouldn’t be baited into an altercation,” CNN reports.

A video disputing claims that the students were the aggressors in the encounter surfaced Sunday reportedly calling the incident into question.

Initially, it was reported that the students involved could face expulsion.

However, the school has not taken any other action besides closing for the day Tuesday.

