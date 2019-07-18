Cats Film Releases Behind-the-Scenes Video With Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift and More

Did you know the stage play Cats is coming to a movie theater near you? A behind-the-scenes look at the cast and rehearsals has been released before the official trailer will be released on Friday. (July 19th) The sneak peek finds Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Judi Dench recanting their connection to the theater. James Corden and director Tom Hooper talk about the technology used in the film and the dancing provided by Beyonce’s collaborators from France, the Les Twins, and ballerina Francesca Hayward. Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo, and Ian McKellen also star in the movie which will be released on December 20th. Are you a Cats fan? What other stage play should be adapted into a movie?