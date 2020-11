Christmas is almost here, and CBS and preparing by announcing their 2020 Christmas Specials lineup.

Their holiday shows kick off the day after Thanksgiving and go until December 4th.

Movies and shows that will air include Frosty the Snowman, The Story of Santa Claus, Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves on Fire, and Frosty Returns.

Britney Spears, Betty White, Hugh Grant, and Ben Stiller are just some celebrities voicing characters for the shows.

Which holiday show are you most excited to watch?

