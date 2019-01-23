CBS Rejects Medical Marijuana Ad for Super Bowl Broadcast

A medical marijuana company is claiming CBS rejected airing its ad for the Super Bowl.

The president of Acreage Holdings said they were willing to spend up to five million dollars for a 30-second ad during the broadcast of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

More states have legalized recreational and medical marijuana. But that isn’t enough to convince CBS that pot is ready for prime time yet. The network has said no to a cannabis as during the Super Bowl. My story. https://t.co/8cR9HODgPg — Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) January 22, 2019

It is legal to smoke recreational pot in California and Massachusetts. But the NFL does not allow players to smoke pot they prefer they treat pain with opioids.