CBS Sets Premiere Date For All-New Fan Competition Series ‘Superfan’

CBS has announced a premiere date for the all-new one-hour unscripted game show ‘Superfan.’

The show will feature diehard fans of six music superstars, including Gloria Estefan, Kelsea Ballerini, and LL Cool J, who will go “head to head in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most devoted supporter. The winner will receive a handpicked prize from that episode’s star.”

‘Superfan’ will debut on Friday, June 9 on CBS and stream live on-demand on both the CBS app and Paramount+.

What gameshow would you love to be a contestant on? What celebrity are you the ‘Superfan’ for?