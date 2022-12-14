CBS to air Paul Simon Grammy tribute

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Earlier this year, 16-time Grammy winner Paul Simon was honored with a special Grammy tribute concert in Los Angeles, and now the public is finally going see what went down. Homeward Bound: A GRAMMY Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon is set to air Wednesday, December 21, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The two-hour concert, filmed back in April at the Hollywood Pantages Theater, has a whole host of artists performing Simon’s tunes, including Sting, Dave Matthews, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Stevie Wonder, The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Jonas Brothers, Brad Paisley, Eric Church and Billy Porter. Simon also performed at the tribute and was introduced to the crowd by Oprah Winfrey.

In addition to Oprah, the two-hour concert features special appearances by Elton John, Sofia Carson, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson and Dustin Hoffman.

