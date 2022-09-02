CCR debuts 1970 Royal Albert Hall performance of “Proud Mary”

Craft Recordings

Creedence Clearwater Revival has made available the band’s performance of its classic 1969 breakthrough hit “Proud Mary” at the Royal Albert Hall. It’s been released as an advanced digital track from the upcoming archival live album.

Titled Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, the album will be released on September 16 and features the band’s 12-song set from their concert at the famous London venue on April 14, 1970.

A video of the “Proud Mary” performance has also debuted on the band’s official YouTube channel and will appear in the upcoming documentary and concert movie Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall.

Travelin’ Band, which is narrated by Jeff Bridges, features previously unseen film of CCR’s entire performance, as well as rare behind-the-scenes clips of the band and archival interviews. The film will premiere internationally on September 16.

“Proud Mary,” which is perhaps Creedence’s most famous song, was the band’s first single to break into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #2 in March of ’69.

Last month, CCR released the performance of their classic song “Fortunate Son” on YouTube.

The group’s live album, which can be preordered now, will be available on CD, cassette, 180-gram vinyl and via various digital formats.

Meanwhile, a super deluxe box set will be released on November 14 that includes a Blu-ray of the Travelin’ Band film, two-LP 45-rpm versions of the live album and a bonus CD containing other music that’s featured in the movie.

Here’s the Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall album’s full track list:

“Born on the Bayou”

“Green River”

“Tombstone Shadow”

“Travelin’ Band”

“Fortunate Son”

“Commotion”

“Midnight Special”

“Bad Moon Rising”

“Proud Mary”

“The Night Time Is the Right Time”

“Good Golly Miss Molly”

“Keep On Chooglin'”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.