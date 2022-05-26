CCR debuts new “Travelin’ Band” music video in advance of special Record Store Day vinyl single

Craft Recordings

A new official video for the classic 1970 Creedence Clearwater Revival hit “Travelin’ Band” has just debuted on the Craft Recordings label’s official YouTube channel in advance of the limited-edition vinyl single featuring an unreleased live version of the song that will be issued as part of the June 18 Record Store Day event.

The video features rare footage of CCR on tour in 1969 and ’70 both on and off the stage at various international locations.

As previously reported, the vinyl disc will feature live renditions of “Travelin’ Band” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain” on the A side and B side, respectively, and will be available at participating record shops on June 18.

The version of “Travelin’ Band” was recorded on April 14, 1970, at London’s famed the Royal Albert Hall. The rendition of “Who’ll Stop the Rain” was recorded on January 31, 1970, at the Oakland Coliseum in California, and previously appeared on the CCR live album The Concert, which was released in 1980.

Only 9,000 copies of the vinyl single will be pressed. The packaging replicates the sleeve of the double-sided single Creedence Clearwater Revival released in January 1970 featuring the studio versions of “Travelin’ Band” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain.” The tunes peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and both tracks also were included on CCR’s chart-topping 1970 studio album Cosmo’s Factory.

The “Travelin’ Band” video follows the recent announcement that a new CCR documentary and concert film called Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is in production. The movie, which focuses on the band’s aforementioned April 1970 concert at the historic London venue, is narrated by Oscar-winning actor and Creedence fan Jeff Bridges, and directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Bob Smeaton.

