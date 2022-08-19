CCR debuts unreleased 1970 Royal Albert Hall performance of “Fortunate Son”

Craft Recordings

Creedence Clearwater Revival has made available the band’s performance of its classic 1969 hit “Fortunate Son” at the Royal Albert Hall as an advanced track from the upcoming archival live album featuring an April 14, 1970, show by the group at the famous London venue.

As previously reported, the album, titled Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, will be released on September 16 and features the band’s full 12-song set from the concert, including such classics as “Travelin’ Band,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary” and the aforementioned “Fortunate Son.”

In addition, a video of CCR playing “Fortunate Son” at the April 1970 show has debuted on the band’s official YouTube channel.

The footage will appear in the recently announced upcoming documentary and concert movie Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which includes unseen film of CCR’s entire performance.

Travelin’ Band, which is narrated by Jeff Bridges, also features rare behind-the-scenes clips of the band and archival interviews. The film will premiere internationally on September 16.

The album, which can be preordered now, will be available on CD, cassette, 180-gram vinyl and via various digital formats. Select retailers, including Walmart and Target, are offering limited-edition colored-vinyl variants of the record.

Meanwhile, a super deluxe box set will be released on November 14 that features a Blu-ray of the Travelin’ Band film, two-LP 45-rpm versions of the live album and a bonus CD containing music that’s featured in the movie.

Here’s the Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall album’s full track list:

“Born on the Bayou”

“Green River”

“Tombstone Shadow”

“Travelin’ Band”

“Fortunate Son”

“Commotion”

“Midnight Special”

“Bad Moon Rising”

“Proud Mary”

“The Night Time Is the Right Time”

“Good Golly Miss Molly”

“Keep On Chooglin'”

