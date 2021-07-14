CCR drummer Cosmo Clifford releasing archival 1986 collaborative album recorded with late Greg Kihn bassist

CliffSongs Records

Ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford has debuted the title track from an upcoming album of previously unreleased archival recordings called For All the Money in the World that he made in 1986 with late Greg Kihn Band bassist Steve Wright.

The upbeat pop-rock song got its premiere Tuesday on The Aquarian Weekly‘s official website and is available now as a digital download and via streaming services.

The For All the Money in the World album is the first in a series of archival project Clifford is planning to release via his new CliffSongs Records label under the Cosmo’s Vaults moniker.

It features 11 tracks co-written by Clifford and Wright, and boasts contributions from a variety of guest musicians, including guitar-whiz Joe Satriani, as well as keyboardist Pat Mosca and guitarists Jimmy Lyon and Greg Douglass, all of whom played with The Greg Kihn Band around that time. Lead vocals were handled by a singer named Keith England.

Speaking to The Aquarian Weekly about the newly released single, Clifford notes, “‘For All the Money in the World’ has a very nice uptempo groove and it’s a love song, as well.”

Regarding the album in general, Doug says, “It’s a rock ‘n’ roll album, that’s for sure, but it covers many different [rock] genres.”

Wright, who died in 2017, co-wrote many Greg Kihn Band songs, including their two biggest hits — “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)” and “Jeopardy.” He and Clifford both grew up in the same California town, El Cerrito, and had known each other since they were young, before finally collaborating together during the ’80s.

For All the Money in the World will be released on August 27, and can be pre-ordered now.

Here’s the album’s track list:

“For All the Money in the World”

“I Need Your Love”

“She Told Me So”

“Lost Pride Fever”

“I See Your Silhouette”

“Real Love”

“You Keep Runnin’ Away”

“Just in the Nick of Time”

“Weekends”

“Lonesome Boy”

“You’re Gonna Love Again”

