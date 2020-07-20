CCR drummer Doug Clifford reflects on band's classic 'Cosmo's Factory' album on its 50th anniversary

Craft Recordings

Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s chart-topping 1970 album Cosmo’s Factory was released 50 years ago this past week.

Cosmo’s Factory was CCR’s most successful studio effort, spending nine consecutive weeks at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 and selling over four million copies in America. Six of the album’s tracks were issued as three two-sided singles that all reached the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

They were “Travelin’ Band” backed with “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” “Up Around the Bend” backed with “Run Through the Jungle,” and “Lookin’ Out My Back Door” backed with “Long as I Can See the Light,” which, respectively, peaked at no. 2, no. 4 and no. 2.

“There were seven singles on it, if you count [the band’s cover of the Motown classic ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine,’]” CCR drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford explains to ABC Audio. “‘Grapevine’ was a single in the dance world, and then we had the other six. I mean, that’s a lot for anyone. I don’t know too many groups that have done it. I guess The Beatles must have done it sometime in their career. Maybe The [Rolling] Stones…Maybe Elvis [Presley]. But it’s an exclusive club to be in.”

Two of the double singles — “Travelin’ Band”/”Who’ll Stop the Rain” and “Up Around the Bend”/”Run Through the Jungle” — were released months before Cosmo’s Factory, something Clifford says potentially could have worked against the album being successful.

“The so-called rule is, don’t put songs in front of your album because you lose sales,” Doug notes. “Well, the album was huge anyway.”



As previously reported, in honor of Cosmo’s Factory‘s milestone anniversary, a half-speed-remastered, 180-gram vinyl reissue of the album will be released on August 14.

Here’s the full Cosmo’s Factory track list:

Side A

“Ramble Tamble”

“Before You Accuse Me”

“Travelin’ Band”

“Ooby Dooby”

“Lookin’ Out My Back Door”

“Run Through the Jungle”

Side B

“Up Around the Bend”

“My Baby Left Me”

“Who’ll Stop the Rain”

“I Heard It Through the Grapevine”

“Long as I Can See the Light”

By Matt Friedlander

