CCR’s Cosmo Clifford releasing archival album recorded with Bobby Whitlock

Cliffsong Records

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford has unveiled plans to release the latest in his “Cosmo’s Vault” series of archival music projects. The collaborative album, called California Gold, was recorded in 1978 with founding Derek & the Dominos member Bobby Whitlock and is slated for release September 9.

The 10-track collection was produced by Clifford, and all of the songs were co-written by him and Whitlock. Whitlock sang lead and played keyboards on every song, and also contributed some backing vocals and guitar. Clifford played drums throughout the record and added backing vocals to some tracks, as well.

California Gold also includes contributions from legendary Booker T & the MG’s bassist Donald “Duck” Dunn and former Graham Central Station guitarist David Vega.

The album is packed with soulful songs featuring roots rock and blues influences. You can preorder California Gold now on CD and digitally.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Good Times”

“Get Down Fever”

“It Ain’t Like Mama Told Me”

“Turn the Beat Around”

“On Hold Again”

“Purple Mountain”

“It’s Always Darkest Before the Dawn”

“Do or Die”

“I’m Happy Just Being Alive”

“Rollin’ On”

