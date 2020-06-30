CD/DVD version of Little Steven's 'RockNRoll Rebel — The Early Work' box set due in late July

Wicked Cool/UMe

E Street Band guitarist “Little Steven” Van Zandt will release a 10-CD/three-DVD version of his massive RockNRoll Rebel — The Early Work box set on July 31 exclusively at uDiscoverMusic.com.

The original version of the box set, which was released in December, featured remastered vinyl versions of six long-out-of-print albums, plus four CDs containing previously unreleased live and studio tracks, B-sides, demos and more.

The new collection features CD versions of the six albums, as well as the four additional CDs of unreleased material, plus three DVDs capturing full-length concerts from the era as three of the albums — 1982’s Men Without Women, 1983’s Voice of America and 1987’s Freedom — No Compromise.

Leading up to the July 31 arrival of the CD/DVD RockNRoll Rebel box set, the six studio albums in the package will be released either as standalone CDs and or CD/DVD sets. 1989’s Revolution and 1999’s Born Again Savage are available now as single CDs. The Freedom — No Compromise CD, paired with a DVD titled Live at The Ritz 1987, hits stores on Friday, July 10. The Voice of America CD, paired with the Live at Rockpalast 1984 DVD, will be released on July 17.

The CD reissue of the star-packed 1985 album Sun City, co-organized by Little Steven to fight racial injustice in South Africa, will arrive on July 24. Lastly, the Men Without Women CD, packaged with the Live at Rockpalast 1982 DVD, will be released July 31 — the same day as the full box set.

In conjunction with the new box set, Van Zandt will post select performances from the DVDs on his YouTube channel, starting today with a rendition of “Trail of Broken Treaties” from Live at The Ritz 1987.

