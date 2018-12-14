CDC: Florida Romaine Lettuce Safe to Eat

The CDC is warning folks not to eat romaine lettuce if they don’t know where it came from. And if is from Florida, it is safe to eat.

In an updated warning about a recent E. coli outbreak in romaine, the CDC said people need to make sure that their lettuce hasn’t come from the Central Coast growing regions of Northern and Central California.

If there isn’t a labeling telling consumers where the lettuce came from, people should not eat it.

Romaine lettuce grown in Arizona, California’s Imperial and Riverside Counties, Florida and Mexico is safe to eat.

A total of 59 people have been sickened in the latest E. coli outbreak.