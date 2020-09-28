CDC Gives Us Helpful Thanksgiving Guidelines

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, new guidelines are out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Thanksgiving.
Officials divided up traditional turkey day activities into three categories: lower risk, moderate risk, and higher risk.
Let’s start with the higher risk activities they want you to skip this year – traveling, no shopping in crowded stores, no taking part in “fun runs” or races, don’t attend parades, don’t attend any other large indoor gatherings.
In the moderate risk category – pumpkin patches and having a small outdoor dinner with friends and family in your community.
Finally, the lower risk activities: having dinner with people you already live with, shopping online, and watching sports from the comfort of your couch.
Have you decided on your Thanksgiving plans for this year?