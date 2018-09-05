CDC Isolating Plane at JFK Airport in NYC Because of Sick Passenger

An Emirates flight has landed at JFK Airport in New York on Wednesday morning after roughly 100 passengers fell ill.

The flight that emanated in Dubai and landed at 9:18 AM ET. The plane, which according to FlightAware.com is an Airbus A380, has been quarantined, according to the mayor’s office.

It should be noted that the very large aircraft had at least 500 passengers on the almost 14-hour flight. So roughly 1/5 of the flight has fallen ill.

UPDATE: In a statement released to the media, the CDC said 100 passengers, including some of the flight crew, complained of illness including fever and coughing. https://t.co/V116MkJndZ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 5, 2018

NBC 4 New York says three people have been taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms while the jet remains quarantined on the tarmac, away from the terminal.

Ten people, including seven crew members, were rushed to a New York hospital with flu-like symptoms while the jet sat quarantined on the tarmac.

The mayor’s office tweeted that the plane stopped in Mecca, where there’s a major flu outbreak, before flying on to Dubai.

BREAKING: At least 100 people are reported ill on an international flight landing at JFK https://t.co/3lOoWnakXq — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) September 5, 2018

