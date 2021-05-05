CDC Predicts ‘Sharp Decline’ In COVID-19 Cases By July

Is the pandemic really close to being over? The CDC says things could be well on their way by this summer.

On Wednesday, the agency predicted a ‘sharp decline’ in COVID-19 cases by July – and maybe even sooner, depending on vaccination rates.

The CDC still recommends facemasks and social distancing to put us in “the best position possible” by July. The White House is pushing for 70 percent of the U.S. adult population to be at least partially vaccinated by then.

Will the pandemic be ‘over’ by July, or will it start back up again in the fall and winter? When will facemasks no longer be needed?