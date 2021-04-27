CDC Relaxes Guidelines on Wearing Masks Outdoors

As more Americans are getting vaccinated, the CDC is changing its guidelines when it comes to outdoor use.

Fully vaccinated individuals can walk or dine outdoors without the need to wear a mask, according to the CDC.

However, masks must stay on for larger outdoor events like concerts and sporting events. The same goes for indoor public places.

According to the CDC, “In public spaces, the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown. Therefore, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a well-fitted mask, when indoors or in an outdoor setting or venue where masks are required.”

(ABCNews)