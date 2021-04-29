CDC Says Cruises Could Resume In July! 🛳 Are You Ready To Cruise?

The cruise industry might be able to resume trips in the U.S. starting in July if specific conditions are met.

Cruises have been on hold for the past year under an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to USA Today, a CDC letter sent to cruise lines says they can go again if 98% of crew members and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated.

Recently, Florida and Alaska filed lawsuits against the CDC to lift their conditional sailing order and allow ships to cruise out of U.S. ports.

Do you know someone in the cruise industry who’s been without work because of the pandemic?