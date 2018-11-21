CDC: Throw Out All Romaine Lettuce

The CDC is warning people not to eat romaine lettuce in any form due to a dangerous strain of E. coli contamination.

At least 32 people across eleven different states, except for Florida, have fallen ill.

One person developed a deadly kidney condition.

The origin of the outbreak is currently unknown and remains under investigation.

And apparently washing the lettuce does not help.

Throw it away…no romaine should remain in your fridge.

CDC warns U.S., Canadian consumers not to eat romaine lettuce after 32 people in 11 states were infected with a strain of E. coli. https://t.co/hOT64puNme pic.twitter.com/j37daNAoVO — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2018

Publix Supermarkets will issue a full refund to customers who bring in romaine purchased at Publix.