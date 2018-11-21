CDC: Throw Out All Romaine Lettuce

The CDC is warning people not to eat romaine lettuce in any form due to a dangerous strain of E. coli contamination.
At least 32 people across eleven different states, except for Florida, have fallen ill.
One person developed a deadly kidney condition.
The origin of the outbreak is currently unknown and remains under investigation.
And apparently washing the lettuce does not help.
Throw it away…no romaine should remain in your fridge.

Publix Supermarkets will issue a full refund to customers who bring in romaine purchased at Publix. ]

