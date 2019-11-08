Celebrate every era of Taylor Swift with new exclusive merch

Valheria Rocha

Valheria RochaTime to start holiday shopping for the Taylor Swift fans in your life. The singer’s new limited edition merch collection, celebrating all her different “eras,” is on sale now.

The Taylor Swift Eras Collection features a sweatshirt, a hoodie, a t-shirt, a water bottle and a coffee mug emblazoned with a photo of seven different Taylors sporting looks from each of her album cycles, including her latest one, Lover.

The collection will be available on TaylorSwift.com until Monday, November 11 at noon ET -- so act fast!

November 24, Taylor performs at the American Music Awards, where she’ll also accept the award for Artist of the Decade.

