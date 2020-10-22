Celebrate Friendsgiving on a Private Island for Just $50 Per Night Thanks to Hotels.com

Yes there is a pandemic going on and travel isn’t advised but if you have a few friends that you can “bubble” with from now until Thanksgiving then this deal may be for you. Hotels.com and offering up a private island for just $50 per night for the ultimate Friendsgiving experience. Five friends can book the property in the Florida Keys, which usually books for $1,400 per night but for the week of Thanksgiving one lucky vacationer can rent the entire island for $2,000 or $50 per person, per night. The property is 5,000 square feet and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a veranda, a boat dock with a boat and other water and the booking comes with a private chef to cook your holiday meal. The deal goes live on October 27th at 10 AM EST, good luck cause only one person can book it. What do you think about this amazing deal? Do you have a Friendsgiving story to tell?