Celebrate Pride Month with Qello concert films and docs focused on Elton, Freddie Mercury, Madonna & more

Courtesy of Qello Concerts by Stingray

The concert streaming platform Qello by Stingray is marking Pride Month by showcasing live performances from, and documentaries about, some of the biggest LGBTQ+ icons in music, including Elton John, Queen‘s Freddie Mercury, Madonna and George Michael.

The platform’s Celebrating Pride Collection includes 14 complete, filmed concert performances and documentaries, including Elton’s The Red Piano, Mercury’s The Great Pretender, Madonna’s Sticky and Sweet Tour and Michael’s Live in London.

Other artists featured include Cyndi Lauper, Donna Summer, Culture Club, Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith.

You can watch the collection via Qello.com or on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.