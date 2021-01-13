'Celebrating America' inauguration TV special to feature Jon Bon Jovi & more stars

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden‘s inauguration is bringing out the stars, including Jon Bon Jovi.

A primetime TV special called Celebrating America will air live across a number of networks on January 20, Inauguration Day. The 90-minute special will feature performances by the Bon Jovi frontman, as well as Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and other stars, sprinkled throughout the broadcast. Tom Hanks will host.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also will appear in the special, and will speak on the topic of the diversity and talent of America. In general, the show will be about the strength of U.S. democracy and how Americans pull together during crises and come out the other side even stronger. Front-line and healthcare workers and teachers will be celebrated as well.

Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, says in a statement, “Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”

Celebrating America will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on January 20. It will also be streamed live across platforms including Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon Prime Video.

By Matt Friedlander

