Celebrations planned for Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday Sunday

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Sunday, January 8, would have been Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday, and it’s being celebrated with special events this week.

The celebration kicks off Thursday at Elvis’ Graceland in Memphis with a movie marathon and Club Elvis Hawaiian-style dinner, plus many more events. There will also be an Elvis Birthday proclamation ceremony on Sunday that fans can watch on Graceland’s livestream page, which will feature Lisa Marie Presley and actor Alton Mason, who played Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis.

And speaking of the film, on Sunday, Elvis Presley’s Memphis will unveil a new “The Making of Elvis” exhibition, with Graceland also offering the new, limited-time Elvis Movie Ultimate VIP Tour, which includes a special tour of Elvis Presley’s Memphis and Graceland mansion with a private tour guide. The tour runs from Monday, January 9, through the end of February.

In addition, on Sunday select theaters in 10 cities across the U.S. and Canada will be showing Luhrmann’s Elvis for free, including an introduction from the director and star Austin Butler. Fans can pick up their free tickets here. There will also be a special screening at Graceland’s Guest House Theater.

And fans can also join in on the celebration on social media with the #ElvisBirthdayChallenge, which asks fans to recreate some of Elvis’ most iconic dance moves and post them on TikTok and Instagram, with the best entries to be highlighted on Sunday.

