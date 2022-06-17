Celebrities Lead the Charge on Barbiecore, This Summer’s Biggest Trend

You may not have noticed by your favorite celebrities are really into Barbiecore.

While the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling isn’t set for release until July 21, 2023, you will still see Cardi B in head-to-toe pink Chanel.

Lizzo decked out in a Valentino skater dress and opera gloves, and Kim K and Dua Lipa sporting Balenciaga in the perfect bubble-gum pink.

Many Barbiecore looks include towering platform heels, retro-shaped sunglasses, and gloves.

Are you into Barbie fashion? If you could have anything that Barbie has what would it be?