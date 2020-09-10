Celebrities Nobody Cares About Anymore. I Beg To Differ With This List!!

The website Ranker.com asked its users to name the celebrities they don’t care about anymore. Here were the Top 10 as of last night:

1. Nicolas Cage – meh, I’m 50/50 with him I guess

2. Cuba Gooding Jr. – yeah, where has this guy been

3. John Travolta – WE LOVE JOHN!!!!

4. Bruce Willis – he’s still totally fun to see!

5. Adam Sandler – I’m APPALLED! I LOVE Adam Sandler!!!!

6. Meg Ryan – ummmm, ok, maybe I agree with this one.

7. Will Smith – HOW DARE YOU!!!!

8. Denzel Washington – hubba hubba!

9. Jennifer Aniston – come on guys…she’s always fun in a movie!!

10. Jamie Lee Curtis – The Scream Queen?! These people have lost their minds!