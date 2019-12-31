Celebrities We Lost in 2019

We lost a lot of talent in 2019, from legendary movie stars to up and coming artists that were expected to lead the way in the new decade, we will miss these celebrities who impacted us in a big way.

December was a rough month for celebrity deaths, from the 80s due, Roxette, Marie Fredriksson, who died at the age of 61, Chelsea Handler’s sidekick, Chuy Bravo, 63, Danny Aiello, 86, best known for roles in Do The Right Thing, Moonstruck and The Godfather Part II, Carroll Spinney, known for giving life to Sesame Street’s Big Bird and Oscar The Grouch and Rene Auberjonois, 79, from Benson and M.A.S.H died in December.

Legendary actress, Carol Channing died in January while Doris Day passed away in May, both at the age of 97. Toni Morrison, 88, the first black woman to receive a Nobel Peace Prize for literature, Eddie Money, 70, died from complications from esophageal cancer.

Young, up and coming artists Juice WRLD, 21, died from a seizure, Nipsey Hussle, 33, American Idol contestant, Haley Smith, 26, Kylie Rae Harris, 30, and Top Chef’s Fatima Ali died at the age of 29 due to rare bone cancer.

Other notable passings include Luke Perry, Gene Okerlund, Kristoff St. John, Karl Lagerfeld, Beth Chapman. Which celebrity death hit you the hardest in 2019?