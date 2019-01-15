Celebrity Big Brother Cast Announced

Get ready for some serious celebrity drama.

The cast of the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother has been announced and it is going to be a house full of drama.

RHOA star Kandi Burress, actor Joey Lawrence, Dina Lohan, athlete Ryan Lochte, Tamar Braxton and wrestler Eva Marie are among the celebs who will live in the house together. Julie Chen will host the show.

Each week a celebrity will be voted out of the house with the last celeb standing to receive $250,000.

Who do you think will win big?