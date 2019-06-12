Celebrity Dodgeball Game Features Major Stars

James Corden will take his Late, Late Show to London next week. In celebration, there will be an epic game of dodgeball. The match will put US Women Vs. UK Men. There are some heavy hitters on the teams. The US Women’s dodgeballers include Michelle Obama, Melissa McCarthy, Kate Hudson, Lena Waithe, Allison Janney, and Mila Kunis. The UK Men’s team has Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Harry Styles, John Bradley, and Late Late Show bandleader Reggie Watts. Watts is American but helping out the guys. Who do you think will win? When was the last time you played dodgeball?