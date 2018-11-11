Celebrity Homes and Hollywood Sets Affected by California Wildfires

A massive California wildfire burning near Los Angeles doubled in size by Saturday threatening or destroying several celebrity properties and Hollywood sets. The fire started late Thursday, leading to a citywide evacuation in Malibu on Friday.

The famed Paramount Ranch in nearby Agoura Hills burned on Friday. Several productions, including the HBO series “Westworld,” had been shot at the ranch’s “Western Town” since the Old-West style set in 1927.

Actress Alyssa Milano was one of many who had to evacuate on Thursday, tweeting she left with her kids, dog, computer and Doc Marten boots. Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro tweeted that he evacuated his home on Thursday night. The filmmaker mentioned his other property, which he calls the Bleak House, his source of inspiration where he writes and where he keeps a collection of books and movie props “may be endangered.”

More than 250,000 people in California were under evacuation orders from three blazes: the Woolsey Fire burning northwest of Los Angeles, the Camp Fire in Butte County and the Hill Fire, also in Ventura County. Nine people have been killed in the Sacramento fire, which broke out Thursday morning, including five people whose cars succumbed to the flames, officials said. Two people died in the Woolsey fire bringing the fire-related deaths in the state to 11.