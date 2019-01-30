Céline Dion, 50, Says Critics of Her Slimmer Frame Should ‘Leave Her Alone’

Celine Dion is happy about where she is in life and says that “being 50 has been great for me.” Although many may be concerned by her slimmer look, Dion says that she has found “the wind beneath her wings.”

The singer has been rocking daring looks, taking her style to all new heights during her Paris Fashion Week appearances, but Celine says she just wanted looks that made her “feel attractive.”

“I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy,” she said. Celine lost her husband and manager, René Angélil in January 2016, she says “her husband is always with her and gives her strength as she takes new risks every day.”

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture,” she said during an interview with The Sun, “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

