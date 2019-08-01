Celine Dion & Alicia Keys are two of "Harper's BAZAAR"'s Independent ICONS

Mario Sorrenti for Harper's BAZAARThe September issue of Harper’s BAZAAR’s features a selection of stars who've been deemed ICONS by the mag's global fashion director, Carine Roitfeld. Among them: Celine Dion and Alicia Keys.

Celine and Alicia are part of a portfolio called ICONS: The Independents, which showcases "inspirational" women -- and one man -- who have "shifted perceptions by resisting the established, avoiding the accepted and breaking every rule they can."

Others in the feature include models Christy Turlington, Alek Wek and Kate Moss, Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield, Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, and actresses Shailene Woodley, Regina King and Devon Aoki.

Alicia, wearing Ferragamo, appears on the cover of the issue, which hits newsstands August 20. Inside, she tells the mag that her upcoming album "reflects where I am today—the deeper acceptance I have of who I am as a full human being, the flaws, the pieces that I used to push aside because I wasn’t ready to embrace the anger or the fear or the crazy.”

Celine is featured in two black-and-white photographs. In one shot, she's wearing a black bob wig, an edgy Alexander McQueen jacket and an Agent Provocateur bra. In another, she's sporting the bob wig again, plus a puffy polka-dot Marc Jacobs cape and striped dress.

In a statement, Roitfeld says, "To me there is nothing more iconic than being singular—no one before you or after…and no copycats because they would not know where to start."

"But beyond being unique and talented, the 10 cultural forces in this year's ICONS portfolio have expanded, redefined, or completely dispensed with accepted notions, expected behaviors, previous templates, and any rules about their crafts," she adds. "Their attitude and confidence is an inspiration."

